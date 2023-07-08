Atb Cap Markets Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Precision Drilling Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.43. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.16. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.28 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 537,831 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Precision Drilling by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $7,687,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Precision Drilling by 160.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 145,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $6,715,000. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.