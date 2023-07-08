Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Nine Energy Service, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nine Energy Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Nine Energy Service’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 15.9 %

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Nine Energy Service has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $144.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at about $10,210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 10,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 692,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth about $3,300,000. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter worth about $6,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,677.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,925 shares in the company, valued at $880,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,677.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,925 shares in the company, valued at $880,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $888,980.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,725 shares of company stock valued at $930,577 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nine Energy Service



Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

