AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.87, but opened at $15.54. AT&T shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 4,478,233 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 159.7% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

