AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Graham Kitchen Purchases 11,000 Shares

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Free Report) insider Graham Kitchen acquired 11,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £187.18 ($237.57) per share, for a total transaction of £2,058,980 ($2,613,250.41).

AVI Global Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AGT opened at GBX 186 ($2.36) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £875.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 190.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.32. AVI Global Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 171.80 ($2.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 209.37 ($2.66).

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

AVI Global Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. AVI Global Trust’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

