Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.97. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.97 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $233.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.40. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $251.26.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,274,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,565,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

