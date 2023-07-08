Avista (NYSE:AVA) Shares Down 3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $37.47. 256,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 726,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney purchased 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney acquired 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,380.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,843. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avista Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 156.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista during the first quarter worth about $1,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.43). Avista had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.92%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

