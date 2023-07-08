Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AX. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 13.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of AX opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

