BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,128,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BancFirst by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BancFirst Price Performance
Shares of BANF opened at $94.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.
BancFirst Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at BancFirst
In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, with a total value of $368,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.50 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,106. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
