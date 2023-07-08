Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,000 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FIGS were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 78.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 60.7% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after purchasing an additional 957,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,217,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,769,875.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 74,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $618,602.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,429,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,131 shares of company stock valued at $3,697,828 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIGS Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $7.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

FIGS Profile

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, including face masks, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.