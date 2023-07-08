Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is 58.11%.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

