Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys New Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,765 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 15,702,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,877,000 after acquiring an additional 926,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,744,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,272,000 after acquiring an additional 224,806 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,190,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,754,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75, a quick ratio of 57.88 and a current ratio of 40.75. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.76.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,984.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

