Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $40,000 Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 92.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HZNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP opened at $102.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $108.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.