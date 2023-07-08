Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 578 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average is $68.48.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

