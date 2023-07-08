Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIVIP. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Coherent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,312,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,401,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,469,000.

Coherent Stock Performance

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $227.08 on Friday. Coherent Corp. has a 52 week low of $141.47 and a 52 week high of $304.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.99.

About Coherent

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

