Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 2,500 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $24,044,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,971,000. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,874,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,073,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 137,133 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $29.98.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

