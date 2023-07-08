Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 104.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,375,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,534,000 after acquiring an additional 66,787 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,895,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 46,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,266,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 892,907 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 54,156.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 418,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 173,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $17.98 on Friday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

