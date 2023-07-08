Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 14,917 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,917 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

