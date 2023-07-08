Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 504 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Badger Meter by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Badger Meter by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Badger Meter by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Badger Meter by 6.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,370,000. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.2 %

BMI stock opened at $140.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.88 and a 1-year high of $156.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.14 and its 200-day moving average is $126.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.