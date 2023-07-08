Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 340,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,775,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.