Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter worth $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 1,869.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in PLDT by 72.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PLDT during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Stock Down 0.3 %

PLDT stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $952.99 million for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PLDT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

