Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.0 %

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 581.82%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.