Barton Investment Management Has $72.86 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barton Investment Management cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 12.8% of Barton Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.