Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 790 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 75,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.78 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 309.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

