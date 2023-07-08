Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $85.00. The company traded as high as $84.31 and last traded at $83.47, with a volume of 164517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $10,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637,420 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,089,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

