BJ’s Wholesale Club Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 7,722 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical volume of 1,576 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BJ opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.25.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $1,699,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after buying an additional 84,792 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,002,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

