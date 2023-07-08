BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $12.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 839,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 394,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $645.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,118.00 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,600.00%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

