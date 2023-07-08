Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Brady worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Down 2.3 %

BRC opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.