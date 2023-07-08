Brian Armstrong Sells 29,730 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $2,348,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Wednesday, July 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 44,595 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $3,481,085.70.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $1,664,582.70.

On Monday, June 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $1,780,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,715,718.30.

On Monday, May 8th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,681,528.80.

On Monday, April 24th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70.

On Monday, April 10th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $1,860,503.40.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $116.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.28.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.