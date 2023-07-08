Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

