Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
BLIN opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. Equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
