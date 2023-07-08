Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.33. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.34.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.