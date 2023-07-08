British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Irvinder Goodhew Buys 4,708 Shares of Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Free Report) insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($18,583.42).

British Land Stock Performance

LON BLND opened at GBX 303 ($3.85) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 346.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 391.42. British Land Company Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.63).

British Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,017.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About British Land

BLND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.41) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

