Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.