Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Broadway Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.