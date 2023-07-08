Brokerages Set Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) PT at $20.50

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOWL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bowlero to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Bowlero in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bowlero from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bowlero in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Bowlero Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Insider Transactions at Bowlero

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 1,325.87% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bowlero will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Lavan purchased 8,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,584.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,584.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bowlero by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Bowlero

(Free Report

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

