Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $43.31

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.31.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $49.19.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,489.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,831,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $44,965.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,489.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 801,046 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,098. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

