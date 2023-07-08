Brokerages Set Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Target Price at $110.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of TELNY opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 54.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.3814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

