Brokerages Set Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Target Price at $15.35

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.29.

TRIN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Trinity Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of TRIN opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Trinity Capital has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,199.47%.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,735.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 639,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,387,102.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,213 shares of company stock worth $72,546. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Timonium, Maryland; San Diego, California; Boston, Massachusetts; San Francisco, California and Austin, Texas.

