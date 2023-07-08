Brokerages Set Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital began coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

VRNOF stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Verano has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Verano had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $227.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verano will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

