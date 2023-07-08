Brokers Offer Predictions for Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTC:AAWH)

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTC:AAWH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ascend Wellness in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascend Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ascend Wellness’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut Ascend Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascend Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Ascend Wellness stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. Ascend Wellness has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. It owns, operates, and manages cannabis cultivation facilities and dispensaries in several states across the United States, including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

