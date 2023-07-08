Brokers Set Expectations for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $16.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.