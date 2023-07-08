Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Position Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $19,492,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 121.3% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 35,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 7,384 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $225,212.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 592,824 shares in the company, valued at $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CPE opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.74.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

