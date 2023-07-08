Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,132,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,168,000 after purchasing an additional 38,281 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

