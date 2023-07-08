Capital One Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.37 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE NOG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $39.01.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $58,792,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $17,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

