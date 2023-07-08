CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Receives $22.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of CARG opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $231.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.09 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CarGurus by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 943.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in CarGurus by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

