Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Insider Peter Page Acquires 1,194 Shares

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Free Report) insider Peter Page purchased 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £1,755.18 ($2,227.67).

Peter Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Peter Page purchased 25,500 shares of Carr’s Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £31,620 ($40,132.00).

Carr’s Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:CARR opened at GBX 152.03 ($1.93) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £143.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3,800.63 and a beta of 1.12. Carr’s Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 89.50 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 152.03 ($1.93).

Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend

Carr’s Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,500.00%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

