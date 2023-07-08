Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

CARV opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

