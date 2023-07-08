CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

