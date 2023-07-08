CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CASI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
