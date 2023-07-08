CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $81.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

