CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDW by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,994,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CDW by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,592,000 after buying an additional 223,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW opened at $183.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

