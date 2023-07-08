Cedric Pech Sells 2,738 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.18, for a total transaction of $1,112,120.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,979,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40.
  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.63 and a 200-day moving average of $252.53.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

