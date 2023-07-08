Cedric Pech Sells 2,738 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.18, for a total transaction of $1,112,120.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at $13,979,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $388.62 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.63 and a 200-day moving average of $252.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. MongoDB's revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.30.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

