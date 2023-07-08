Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Cellectis Price Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.10. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at about $4,221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 54.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

