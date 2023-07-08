Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLSFree Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Cellectis in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Cellectis Price Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.10. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLSFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 407.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 67.2% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 1,803,660 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Bpifrance SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the first quarter valued at about $4,221,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 90.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 54.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

(Free Report)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Read More

